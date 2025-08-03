Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 50 People, Including 8 Children, Evacuated From Border Areas In Sumy Region Over Past Week

2025-08-03 10:05:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The evacuation from the Sumy region's border communities is ongoing. Over the past week, 57 residents, including eight children, have left dangerous areas," Hryhorov said.

Most evacuees came from the Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, and Svesa communities - areas frequently targeted by Russian shelling.

Hryhorov stressed that evacuation is a necessary life-saving measure, supported by emergency responders, police officers, volunteers, and local authorities.

He also noted that transit centers in Sumy and Shostka currently have over 400 available places for evacuees. Additionally, a free evacuation railcar operates weekly on the Sumy-Uzhhorod train route.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

