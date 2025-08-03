Over 50 People, Including 8 Children, Evacuated From Border Areas In Sumy Region Over Past Week
“The evacuation from the Sumy region's border communities is ongoing. Over the past week, 57 residents, including eight children, have left dangerous areas," Hryhorov said.
Most evacuees came from the Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, and Svesa communities - areas frequently targeted by Russian shelling.Read also: Russians intensify efforts to capture key agglomerations in three Donetsk sectors – Syrskyi
Hryhorov stressed that evacuation is a necessary life-saving measure, supported by emergency responders, police officers, volunteers, and local authorities.
He also noted that transit centers in Sumy and Shostka currently have over 400 available places for evacuees. Additionally, a free evacuation railcar operates weekly on the Sumy-Uzhhorod train route.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
