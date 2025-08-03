Philippines President Marcos Begins 5-Day India Visit Today To Boost Defence, Trade Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day state visit aimed at strengthening defence and trade relations between India and the Philippines.

This marks his first official visit to India since assuming office in 2022.

President Marcos will land at Air Force Station Palam in the afternoon, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, senior officials, and business leaders. His visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, adding symbolic significance to the engagements planned over the coming days.

The visit is expected to culminate in deeper strategic and defence cooperation, especially in the maritime domain.

The Philippines, notably, became the first foreign country to procure India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. The first consignment of BrahMos missiles was delivered to the Philippines on April 19, 2024. An agreement to enhance defence collaboration, particularly focusing on maritime security, is anticipated during the visit.

President Marcos is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and will be called on by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, with their meeting scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi.

The Philippine President is also expected to visit Bengaluru before departing India on August 8.

India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that the Philippines is a key partner in India's Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and Indo-Pacific strategy. The relationship is anchored not only in strategic interests but also in deep historical and cultural ties.

The Tagalog language contains numerous words of Sanskrit origin, and archaeological findings like the Laguna Copperplate inscription and the Agusan Tara statue testify to centuries-old connections.

Diplomatic ties between India and the Philippines were formally established in November 1949. With the launch of India's Look East Policy in 1992, and its subsequent transformation into the Act East Policy, bilateral relations have grown substantially, particularly through ASEAN cooperation.

President Marcos and PM Modi last met briefly on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit in Lao PDR in October 2024, and earlier in Jakarta during the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in 2023.