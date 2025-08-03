War Update: 153 Clashes On Front Lines, Most Russian Assaults Concentrated In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on August 3, published on Facebook .

“Since the beginning of the day, 153 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched one missile and 53 airstrikes, dropped 82 guided bombs, and carried out 903 kamikaze drone strikes. In total, Russian forces conducted 3,011 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas,” the report stated.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , with four more combat engagements still ongoing. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs, and fired 216 artillery rounds, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershne.

Russian forces also attacked Ukrainian fortifications nine times in the Kupiansk secto r, targeting the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops launched 25 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, and Hryhorivka, as well as in the direction of Seredne, Cherneshchyna, and Shandryholove. Six combat engagements remain ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk, with one battle still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions throughout the day, targeting areas near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and advancing toward Oleksandr-Kalynove.

The Pokrovsk sector saw the highest level of enemy activity, with 38 assaults recorded. Russian troops carried out assaults near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and in the direction of Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, and Chervony Lyman. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 67 Russian troops, wounded 21, and destroyed two vehicles and one motorcycle in the Pokrovsk sector. Additionally, one armored combat vehicle, two motorcycles, and an enemy cannon were heavily damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions, attempting to advance near Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrne, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, and toward Levadne. One firefight remains ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on Kherson, Novoandriivka, and Lvove, causing damage to infrastructure and civilian areas.

There were no significant changes in the operational situation across other sectors.

Photo: AFU General Staff