Indian Army Responds To Spicejet Assault Allegations, Promises Action Based On Probe

New Delhi: The Indian Army has issued a statement on the alleged incident where a senior Army officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet employees during a dispute over excess cabin baggage at Srinagar Airport. The airline has confirmed the assault in an official statement, describing it as 'murderous' and detailing serious injuries suffered by its staff. The airline staff have suffered injuries, including a spinal fracture and jaw trauma. An FIR has been registered with CCTV footage submitted as evidence in this case. "This issue has come to the notice of the Indian Army, and we are awaiting the conclusion of the pending investigation. The Indian Army is fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country," the army said.

Video of Army officer assaulting SpiceJet employees Viral

The incident happened during the boarding of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi. The passenger, a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, was carrying two cabin bags weighing 16 kg in total which was over twice the airline's allowed cabin baggage limit of 7 kg. When SpiceJet ground staff informed him about the excess weight and requested payment for the extra baggage, the officer reportedly refused. Despite being escorted back by CISF for bypassing security protocol, the passenger launched a brutal attack on the staff.

VIDEO | On July 26, 2025, a passenger reportedly assaulted the SpiceJet employees at the Srinagar boarding gate of flight SG-386 after being informed about excess cabin baggage. Despite being escorted back by CISF for bypassing security protocol, the passenger launched a brutal... twitter/bxM83CoN84

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2025

According to SpiceJet, the officer forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the proper boarding process, violating aviation security rules. When airline staff tried to stop him, a violent altercation broke out. The airline says that four employees were physically attacked. One was knocked unconscious. Another employee suffered a spinal fracture, while a third received a forceful kick to the jaw, causing bleeding from the nose and mouth. The staff were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The airline is also planning to ban the passenger from flying with them in the future and has sent a complaint to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, calling the incident a serious security threat. In a strongly worded statement, the airline said,“SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion.” They added that such acts not only harm employees but also pose a risk to passenger safety and airport security.