Optical Illusion: Two Or Three, How Many Dogs Can You See In This Picture? Only Few Can Count Correctly

Optical illusions are all the rage these days, and this visual puzzle is sure to leave you hooked. This optical illusion has been tricking the internet into seeing a man with two dogs until they realize there's a third dog in the picture, but hidden in plain sight. Our eyes may not always be reliable , and this optical illusion is once again proving just how easily our brains can deceive us.

Optical illusion: The image that fooled the internet

It started with a now-viral post by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Massimo. They shared an image, which at first glance appears simple: a person dressed in black standing in the show, accompanied by two dogs.

The scene looks so ordinary that most people do not question it, at least not until they are told there is a third dog in the picture.

Massimo, sharing the picture on X, wrote,“This is how optical illusions mess with your mind. First you see two dogs and their owner, and then,” leaving it on a cliffhanger note, letting people rack their brains.

Optical illusion: The truth behind the“person”

Found the third dog yet? No? What if you were told there's no person in this optical illusion, and the central figure dressed in black, in reality, is a large black poodle? The dog is facing the camera. What we interpret as a furry hat is actually its fluffy tail. The 'scarf' or 'stole' is the dog's head and snout.

The confusion is partially caused due to the uniform black fur, which blends details, obscures shadows and leads the brain to interpret the overall shape as human.

A lot of social media users were left in splits when they realised the picture never had a person, just three dogs. Here's how they reacted:

One user who finally understood the puzzle wrote,“The 'owner' is another dog!” Another user commented that it took them“ages to see”.

A third user left a full-fledged guide for people who have not been able to locate the third dog. They wrote,“If you're having problems (like I did, still do) 1 - Round puffy tail 2 - Head (somewhere in there, possibly turned to the right?) 3 - Paws (coming out towards you). You can kinda see the snow piled up on them.”

Why optical illusions work

Optical illusions are not just amusing, they reveal the way our brains attempt to create order from ambiguous images. In this case, our minds quickly jump to the most familiar explanation: a human with pets.

FAQsQ: Where did this illusion come from?

A: The image was posted on the Massimo account on X and quickly went viral due to the mind-bending nature of the visual.

Q: Are there really three dogs in the photo?

A: Yes. What appears to be a man is actually a black poodle standing in the centre of the image, looking at the camera.

Q: Why do people see a man instead of a dog?

A: The poodle's tail looks like a hat, and the contours blend with the snow, tricking the brain into forming a familiar human figure.

Q: Is this a known optical illusion?

A: No, this is an accidental illusion, making it even more fascinating-it was not designed to trick people, but it does anyway.

Q: Has this happened before?

A: Accidental illusions happen fairly often and often go viral. They serve as great reminders that perception is not always reality.