Dubai Completes 24 Real Estate Projects Worth Dh4.5 Billion In First Half Of 2025

Dubai's real estate market maintained its upward trajectory in the first half of 2025, underlining its role as a vital driver of the emirate's economic growth and a preferred destination for global investors.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the period saw the completion of 24 real estate projects worth Dh4.5 billion, alongside a surge in ongoing developments and strong activity across both the sales and rental segments.

The pipeline remains strong, with 726 projects currently under construction across Dubai, signalling sustained investor confidence and the accelerated pace of development to meet demand for high-quality residential and mixed-use communities. These projects, spanning established and emerging locations, reflect the city's evolving urban landscape and its ability to respond swiftly to shifting market preferences.

A key indicator of market strength is the 90,337 new real estate units registered during the first six months of the year. Developers have been quick to address demand for ready-to-move properties, sustainable housing, and integrated lifestyle offerings. This expansion reflects a clear focus on enhancing quality of life, aligning with Dubai's long-term development vision and its goal to cement its position as the world's best city for quality of life and real estate investment under the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

Residential sales continued their momentum, with 75,347 units sold in H1 2025 at a combined value exceeding Dh151 billion. Villas emerged as a standout performer, with 7,167 sales worth over Dh28 billion, confirming the trend of buyers gravitating towards larger, standalone homes and premium community living. This shift is driven by lifestyle changes, increased demand for privacy, and a preference for green spaces and community amenities. Apartments, however, still form the backbone of Dubai's sales transactions, supported by strong demand from both first-time buyers and overseas investors drawn by the city's tax-friendly environment, high yields, and strong capital appreciation prospects.

The rental market also displayed resilience, with 465,738 lease contracts registered in H1 2025, up slightly from 462,657 during the same period in 2024. This stability is supported by government initiatives encouraging homeownership, as well as economic growth that continues to attract talent and businesses from around the globe. Lease contract values reached around Dh42 billion, up 5 per cent year-on-year. New lease contracts rose 7 per cent to 232,928, signalling sustained population inflows and continued confidence in Dubai's rental market.

According to industry analysts, Dubai has achieved what many real estate hubs aspire to: balancing rapid expansion with long-term sustainability. The first half of 2025 demonstrates that the city's property sector is grounded in structural advantages that are likely to endure well beyond the current market phase.

“With demand holding strong, regulatory frameworks in place, and a diverse pipeline of projects on the horizon, Dubai is well-positioned to continue attracting investment and delivering value for residents and stakeholders alike,” says V. Sivaprasad, chairman of Condor Developers.

The combination of high transaction volumes, steady rental performance, and an expanding development pipeline underscores the resilience and adaptability of Dubai's property sector. Analysts note that the market is benefiting from several structural drivers, including population growth, diversification of the economy, investor-friendly policies, and the emirate's reputation as a safe haven for global capital.

The DLD emphasised that its proactive regulatory measures, transparent market frameworks, and advanced digital platforms are helping create an integrated ecosystem that supports all stakeholders-from individual buyers to institutional investors. These measures are designed to ensure long-term stability and position Dubai as a leading global property market. Its efforts include streamlined online property registration, enhanced transaction security, and the promotion of green building standards, all of which contribute to investor confidence and the city's sustainable growth goals.

Global investment trends are also feeding into Dubai's momentum. Wealth inflows from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the Middle East continue to rise as buyers seek both luxury and mid-market opportunities. The city's appeal has been further bolstered by visa reforms that allow investors, skilled professionals, and retirees to secure long-term residency, making property ownership in Dubai not just an investment but also a pathway to establishing a life in the emirate.

Industry experts forecast that the second half of 2025 will sustain this growth pattern. Several mega-projects are expected to hit key milestones, and new launches in waterfront and master-planned communities are anticipated to draw strong buyer interest. The luxury segment, in particular, is expected to remain buoyant as ultra-high-net-worth individuals continue to target Dubai for trophy assets and second homes. Meanwhile, the mid-market sector is likely to see greater activity as developers introduce more flexible payment plans and affordable housing options to capture a broader buyer base.

The broader economic outlook adds further confidence. Dubai's GDP growth, supported by tourism, trade, and technology sectors, continues to underpin demand for both residential and commercial real estate. The city's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to innovation have created a property market that is both dynamic and deeply connected to global investment flows.