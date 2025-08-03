UAE Secures Top Spot In Global AI Talent Rankings

The UAE has been ranked among the world's top 20 nations for artificial intelligence (AI) talent density, alongside Saudi Arabia, in the latest Global AI Competitiveness Index published by the International Finance Forum (IFF) and Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

With 0.7 per cent of the global AI talent pool, the UAE has outpaced countries such as Italy and Russia - affirming its growing stature as a global innovation powerhouse.

While much of the spotlight has been on Saudi Arabia's ambitious AI push, the UAE's AI ecosystem has quietly gained strength through long-term strategic investments, visionary policymaking, and global partnerships that position it at the forefront of AI development and governance.

The UAE's focus on AI began with the launch of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which aimed to integrate AI across key sectors including education, healthcare, transport, and space. The country was among the first in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017, and today it continues to expand AI readiness through initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) - a graduate-level, research-centric university that is already attracting global talent and publishing cutting-edge research.

MBZUAI is currently ranked among the world's top 50 institutions in AI research output, and is collaborating with global tech giants including IBM, NVIDIA, and BCG to foster research in machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and AI ethics.“The UAE's ecosystem is built not just on infrastructure, but on a vision of ethical AI, global cooperation, and a diversified economy driven by knowledge and innovation,” said Dr. Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI.

The IFF report underscores the UAE's growing influence in global AI competitiveness by evaluating not only talent density but also the nation's institutional and innovation performance. The UAE ranked well above many traditional tech economies in per capita AI talent and research productivity, due in part to its business-friendly environment, tax-free salaries, and quality of life - factors that attract leading scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

The report's co-author Dmitry Kaminskiy of Deep Knowledge Group remarked:“Saudi Arabia and the UAE's strategic focus on AI, coupled with visionary investments in talent and infrastructure, is setting the stage for a tectonic shift in global AI leadership.”

According to the UAE's Ministry of Economy, the nation aims to increase the AI sector's contribution to GDP by up to 14 per cent by 2030 - translating to over $100 billion in economic output. Much of this is being driven by AI applications in logistics, government services, fintech, and smart city solutions, especially in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai Future Foundation, for instance, is pioneering large-scale AI use cases in government and urban mobility through its Dubai AI Roadmap. Similarly, Abu Dhabi's Hub71 and its partnership with global VCs and accelerators has made the UAE one of the fastest-growing AI startup ecosystems in the region.

As per data from Crunchbase and Startup Genome, AI-focused startups in the UAE raised more than $1.3 billion in venture capital in 2024 alone, with projections pointing to a 25 per cent increase in funding in 2025.

While Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in infrastructure-led projects like NEOM - where over 30 per cent of its $500 billion budget is earmarked for AI-powered technologies - the UAE's strength lies in policy innovation and ecosystem-building. This complementary approach is helping the broader Gulf region gain momentum as a global AI innovation corridor.

“The UAE provides a unique balance of global accessibility, talent development, and future-ready governance,” noted Professor Patrick Glauner, IFF AI committee coordinator.“Its neutral diplomatic positioning and strong ties with both Western and Eastern tech partners make it a magnet for cross-border AI collaboration.”

At the heart of this transformation is the battle for AI talent. The UAE's efforts in creating AI labs, reskilling programmes like the National Program for Coders, and special visas for AI professionals are enhancing its ability to attract and retain global talent.