Brazil’s President Defends Sovereignty Amid Rising Frictions with U.S.
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaffirmed on Thursday that national sovereignty remains a core principle for Brazil, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation and the reinforcement of multilateralism amid escalating frictions with the United States.
In a social media statement, Lula underscored his resistance to mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has labeled Brazil’s current government as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. security.
Accompanying his message, the president shared an image of the first article of the Brazilian Constitution, which enshrines sovereignty as a fundamental state principle.
"It is sovereignty that brought us freedom and independence ... sovereignty is the authority a people has over their own destiny. It is a country's ability to decide its course, protect its resources, look after its territory, and defend its interests," Lula wrote.
"For us, sovereignty is the right to build a free, just and supportive society," he added.
Although he refrained from directly naming the U.S. or Trump, the president highlighted Brazil’s dedication to fostering "international cooperation" and its commitment to enhancing multilateral frameworks.
This statement comes after the White House imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act, which targets foreign individuals accused of corruption or severe human rights abuses.
Additionally, on Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Brazilian imports by 40 percent, escalating the total tariff burden to 50 percent.
