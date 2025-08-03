2 Killed As SUV Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Kathua
All five passengers were members of a community kitchen service for the Amarnath Yatra from Punjab. They were en route to the campsite at Chanderkote along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when the accident occurred near Kainta Morh on the Kathua-Basohli road around 12.40 am, officials stated.
Following the vehicle's plunge into the deep gorge, local volunteers promptly initiated a rescue operation. All five individuals were subsequently taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua.
Mohinder Paul (60) and Pawan Madhan (50) were declared brought dead by the doctors upon their arrival at the hospital. The three injured – Anil Monga, Sunny Arora, and Sudhir – were admitted for treatment, officials said.Read Also Teacher Dies In Scooty-Tanker Collision In J&K's Rajouri 50-Yr-Old Man Dies In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Bijbehara
