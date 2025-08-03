403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Emirates Post Issues Joint Commemorative Stamp To Mark Arab Postal Day
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the theme 'Towards More Innovative Postal Services'
Emirates Post, in coordination with other Arab postal administrators, has issued a joint commemorative stamp to mark Arab Postal Day, observed annually on August 3. The release underscores the postal sector's vital role in serving communities and advancing socio-economic development. The initiative also highlights Emirates Post's commitment to supporting pan-Arab cooperation and strengthening regional integration across the postal domain. The stamp traces the evolution of the Arab postal sector, from using traditional, manual methods to the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence in the digital age. The design features a human arm, symbolising the sector's hands-on beginnings, as well as a robotic arm representing its ongoing digital transformation. It also includes additional elements like envelopes to denote letter-mail services, stylised electronic signals, and a blue background representative of intelligence and innovation. This joint issuance shows how the Arab postal services are adopting new technology towards inclusive development and driving the region's connectivity and economic progress. It also underscores the value of Arab coordination and integration in the postal technologies and services domain, paving the way for new avenues of cooperation to foster an integrated, sustainable postal future for the region The stamps will be available soon at Emirates Post branches nationwide and online at
Emirates Post, in coordination with other Arab postal administrators, has issued a joint commemorative stamp to mark Arab Postal Day, observed annually on August 3. The release underscores the postal sector's vital role in serving communities and advancing socio-economic development. The initiative also highlights Emirates Post's commitment to supporting pan-Arab cooperation and strengthening regional integration across the postal domain. The stamp traces the evolution of the Arab postal sector, from using traditional, manual methods to the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence in the digital age. The design features a human arm, symbolising the sector's hands-on beginnings, as well as a robotic arm representing its ongoing digital transformation. It also includes additional elements like envelopes to denote letter-mail services, stylised electronic signals, and a blue background representative of intelligence and innovation. This joint issuance shows how the Arab postal services are adopting new technology towards inclusive development and driving the region's connectivity and economic progress. It also underscores the value of Arab coordination and integration in the postal technologies and services domain, paving the way for new avenues of cooperation to foster an integrated, sustainable postal future for the region The stamps will be available soon at Emirates Post branches nationwide and online at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment