Trump's special envoy to enter Gaza


2025-08-03 07:58:48
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to visit the Gaza Strip on Friday to assess food distribution centers, the White House announced Thursday.

According to spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will tour the existing distribution sites, develop a plan to increase food deliveries, and meet with local residents to understand the severe conditions on the ground.

Leavitt described their recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials in Israel as “very productive.” After their Gaza visit, the envoy and ambassador will report to President Trump, who will then approve a final food and aid distribution strategy.

When questioned about ongoing negotiations with Hamas, Leavitt echoed Trump’s stance that the quickest resolution to the conflict is for Hamas to surrender, release hostages, and end hostilities. She emphasized that this is the president’s clear objective.

On the topic of recognizing Palestine, Leavitt stated that Trump expressed strong opposition to the moves by France, the UK, and Canada, viewing them as rewarding Hamas, which he considers the main obstacle to ceasefire and hostage release.

