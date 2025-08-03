403
Slovenia urges Israeli ambassador to protest 'unbearable humanitarian crisis in Gaza
(MENAFN) Slovenia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador in Ljubljana on Thursday to lodge a formal protest over what it described as an “unbearable humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza resulting from restrictions on humanitarian aid.
In a demarche posted on X, the ministry voiced serious concern and urged Israel to “immediately halt the killing and starvation of civilians.”
Slovenia emphasized the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian access and called for strict adherence to international humanitarian law.
