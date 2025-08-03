403
Another earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka area
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday morning, according to the Russian Academy of Sciences. The quake’s epicenter was 178 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital, the Unified Geophysical Service reported via Telegram.
Tremors were felt in the city, causing several buildings to collapse, though no casualties have been reported so far, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry.
This latest quake follows the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the region on Wednesday, which triggered a series of aftershocks—over 100 exceeding magnitude 5.0.
The seismic activity also caused a tsunami that led to alerts across the Kuril Islands and a broad warning zone covering much of the eastern Pacific.
Japan issued tsunami warnings, and waves up to two meters in height reached as far as Peru’s coastline. Easter Island (Rapa Nui) also saw wave activity, though it posed no significant danger. Chilean authorities began evacuating coastal communities as a precautionary measure.
