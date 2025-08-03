Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Another earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka area

Another earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka area


2025-08-03 07:31:16
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday morning, according to the Russian Academy of Sciences. The quake’s epicenter was 178 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital, the Unified Geophysical Service reported via Telegram.

Tremors were felt in the city, causing several buildings to collapse, though no casualties have been reported so far, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry.

This latest quake follows the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the region on Wednesday, which triggered a series of aftershocks—over 100 exceeding magnitude 5.0.

The seismic activity also caused a tsunami that led to alerts across the Kuril Islands and a broad warning zone covering much of the eastern Pacific.

Japan issued tsunami warnings, and waves up to two meters in height reached as far as Peru’s coastline. Easter Island (Rapa Nui) also saw wave activity, though it posed no significant danger. Chilean authorities began evacuating coastal communities as a precautionary measure.

MENAFN03082025000045015687ID1109878437

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search