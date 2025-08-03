Westside Sale Turns Messy In Mumbai - Viral Reddit Post Ignites Civic Outrage
A Reddit post that included images of tumultuous events at a Mumbai Westside store on the first day of a sale went viral and managed to start an online discussion on civic duty. The store floor is littered with piles of clothing and other objects in the photos. Shared on the subreddit r/Mumbai, the post was titled,“People really have no civic sense in India.” The Kala Ghoda store appears to be in disarray as a result of clothing and other items being thrown around in the widely shared photos.
Take A Look At Reddit Post
“First day of the Westside sale, and the store was a complete disaster,” the user wrote, adding,“People were throwing clothes everywhere, stepping on them instead of picking them up.” The narrative also recounted how a group of ladies sat in the middle of the store with their children, obstructing the walkways.
People really have no civic sense in Indiabyu/doink_meister inmumbai
“The absolute height was when a group of aunties settled on the floor with their kids, like it was a picnic, blocking entire aisles. Meanwhile, the poor staff were visibly exhausted, constantly cleaning up after these selfish, inconsiderate people,” the user added.
The story concluded with a critical question: "Why is it so hard for us to shop like civilised humans instead of turning every sale into a kachra kundi?"
Netizens React To The Incident
The question left the comments section in splits. The post has sparked a wider debate about basic courtesy in public spaces and the need for better civic awareness while shopping.
This is the condition of the Westside store on the first day of Sale! Done by educated people! twitter/r5E1lKLmDb
- manu (@Manu8801) August 2, 2025
Horrendous scenes at Westside sales. Educated, upper middle-class women showing a shocking lack of civic sense. The visuals were pathetic. I walked out just to escape the mayhem. Why are we, as Indians, so comfortable normalizing this kind of behaviour?
- Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) August 3, 2025
I went to Westside as their sale started today and people have no manners at all. They are shopping and throwing clothes everywhere as if it's their house really need to learn some basic manners.
- Krupa Kotecha (@krupakotecha_) August 1, 2025
A user said,“This concludes that civic sense has nothing to do with socioeconomic status. It's just the sheer entitlement.” A user summed it up as,“Monkey see, monkey do.”
Commentbyu/doink_meister from discussioninmumbai
Commentbyu/doink_meister from discussioninmumbai
