Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medvedev ridicules Trump’s ‘nervous reaction’

2025-08-03 05:46:28
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has mocked US President Donald Trump’s angry remarks toward Russian officials as a “nervous reaction,” arguing that it proves Moscow is on the right track.

Medvedev responded to a Truth Social post by Trump, who labeled him a “failed” former leader and warned him to “watch his words,” accusing Medvedev of “entering very dangerous territory.”

“If the former Russian president’s words provoke such a tense response from the US president, it shows Russia is doing the right thing and will continue on its chosen path,” Medvedev wrote on social media.

He also ridiculed Trump’s assertion that the Russian and Indian economies are “dead” and declining together due to insufficient cooperation with the US.

Earlier, Medvedev dismissed Trump’s calls for a quick end to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and labeled the threat of secondary sanctions on Russian energy customers as merely “theatrical” and ineffective. He said such ultimatums won’t deter Russia from its national security objectives and only make Trump resemble his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump had criticized the BRICS nations—which include Brazil, Russia, India, and China—claiming that tariffs on countries trading with BRICS members could undermine the group. His comments about India and Medvedev came after New Delhi rejected US trade demands.

