403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula For First Time In 600 Years
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted for the first time in 600 years, Head of Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) Olga Girina announced.
Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional branch for the Kamchatka Krai, using KVERT data, reported an ash emission from Krasheninnikov Volcano, which occurred to a height of up to six kilometers, while the height of the fire-breathing mountain itself is 1,856 meters above sea level, according to (Sputnik).
"This is the first historical eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," Girina said. "At present, a crack is observed on the slope and a lava dome is forming, which is accompanied by powerful steam and gas activity. At the same time, a powerful ash column is standing over the northern crater of the volcano, the ash plume is stretching to the east of the volcano," she added.
According to the scientist, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano was possibly connected with a recent strong earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8.
In late July, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, the strongest since 1952.
Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional branch for the Kamchatka Krai, using KVERT data, reported an ash emission from Krasheninnikov Volcano, which occurred to a height of up to six kilometers, while the height of the fire-breathing mountain itself is 1,856 meters above sea level, according to (Sputnik).
"This is the first historical eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," Girina said. "At present, a crack is observed on the slope and a lava dome is forming, which is accompanied by powerful steam and gas activity. At the same time, a powerful ash column is standing over the northern crater of the volcano, the ash plume is stretching to the east of the volcano," she added.
According to the scientist, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano was possibly connected with a recent strong earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8.
In late July, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, the strongest since 1952.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment