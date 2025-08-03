Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula For First Time In 600 Years

2025-08-03 05:10:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted for the first time in 600 years, Head of Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) Olga Girina announced.
Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional branch for the Kamchatka Krai, using KVERT data, reported an ash emission from Krasheninnikov Volcano, which occurred to a height of up to six kilometers, while the height of the fire-breathing mountain itself is 1,856 meters above sea level, according to (Sputnik).
"This is the first historical eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," Girina said. "At present, a crack is observed on the slope and a lava dome is forming, which is accompanied by powerful steam and gas activity. At the same time, a powerful ash column is standing over the northern crater of the volcano, the ash plume is stretching to the east of the volcano," she added.
According to the scientist, the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano was possibly connected with a recent strong earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8.
In late July, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, the strongest since 1952.

