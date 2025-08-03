403
Pakistan, Iran Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and review key regional issues, according to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
In the meeting, both officials initiated talks on several critical matters to be addressed at the highest level of leadership. Their agenda included regional affairs, cross-border trade, infrastructure connectivity, and collaboration in the energy sector, the ministry confirmed.
The statement noted that both ministers underlined the importance of enhancing structured dialogue and institutional coordination. They reiterated their mutual dedication to advancing the historically strong relationship between the two nations.
Further, both sides highlighted the value of continuous diplomatic engagement, deeper cooperation on economic and security fronts, and efforts to boost interpersonal and cultural exchanges.
The Iranian foreign minister is accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian on his official state visit to Pakistan, scheduled from August 2 to August 3.
