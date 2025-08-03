403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Pentagon analyst states shift of power is expected as Russia has Oreshnik
(MENAFN) Ukraine and its Western allies currently lack any effective means to counter Russia’s newly deployed intermediate-range hypersonic missile, known as the Oreshnik, according to a former senior Pentagon security analyst.
Michael Maloof highlighted the missile’s potential to drastically shift the balance of power decisively in Russia’s favor amid ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.
“Having a hypersonic [missile] for which there’s no defense currently… is astonishing. It absolutely alters that balance of power dramatically, for which the Ukrainians have no defense,” he explained.
While the United States is working on adapting missile defense systems like THAAD to address hypersonic threats, Maloof emphasized that these efforts are still in development and no operational defense exists at present. He warned that the Oreshnik can reach its targets within minutes, traveling at speeds exceeding 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) per hour.
“There’s no defense against that,” Maloof stressed.
The analyst further noted that the missile has already been successfully tested in combat conditions, referencing a strike on Ukraine’s Yuzhmash military industrial site in Dnepr last November.
Following the strike, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the missile’s warheads traveled at speeds beyond Mach 10, making them impervious to current air defense systems. He added that the Oreshnik can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and has a range of several thousand kilometers.
Putin framed the missile attack as a response to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range missiles targeting deep inside Russian territory.
Michael Maloof highlighted the missile’s potential to drastically shift the balance of power decisively in Russia’s favor amid ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.
“Having a hypersonic [missile] for which there’s no defense currently… is astonishing. It absolutely alters that balance of power dramatically, for which the Ukrainians have no defense,” he explained.
While the United States is working on adapting missile defense systems like THAAD to address hypersonic threats, Maloof emphasized that these efforts are still in development and no operational defense exists at present. He warned that the Oreshnik can reach its targets within minutes, traveling at speeds exceeding 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) per hour.
“There’s no defense against that,” Maloof stressed.
The analyst further noted that the missile has already been successfully tested in combat conditions, referencing a strike on Ukraine’s Yuzhmash military industrial site in Dnepr last November.
Following the strike, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the missile’s warheads traveled at speeds beyond Mach 10, making them impervious to current air defense systems. He added that the Oreshnik can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and has a range of several thousand kilometers.
Putin framed the missile attack as a response to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range missiles targeting deep inside Russian territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment