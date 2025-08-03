Qatar Marks World Breastfeeding Week
Doha: Qatar observes the World Breastfeeding Week, from August 1 to 7, by launching awareness campaigns across social media platforms. Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) promote exclusive breastfeeding, dispel myths, and provide support to nursing mothers across the country.
MoPH emphasised the importance of breastfeeding in laying a foundation for a healthy life.“Breastfeeding supports a healthy beginning,” the Ministry stated, adding that with the right support and access to reliable information, families are better equipped to give their children the strongest start in life.
Under the slogan,“Prioritise Breastfeeding – Create Sustainable Support Systems,” the PHCC reaffirmed its commitment to enabling an environment where breastfeeding is understood, encouraged, and supported at all levels of society. The campaign includes daily posts that address breastfeeding misconceptions, offer expert advice, and celebrate mothers' efforts in nurturing the next generation.
According to the latest statistics released by PHCC, Qatar has achieved an exclusive breastfeeding rate of 45.4%, reflecting significant progress in the healthcare sector and a growing community commitment to infant nutrition.
The MoPH and PHCC are also reminding families that exclusive breastfeeding-providing breastmilk only-is recommended for the first six months of a child's life. This practice plays a vital role in boosting infant immunity, reducing the risk of infections, and promoting optimal growth and development.
