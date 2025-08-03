Al Meera Successfully Concludes 2025 Summer Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has successfully concluded the third edition of its 2025 Summer Camp program, targeting young boys and girls aged 12 to 17 to explore the inner workings of Qatar's leading retail chain.

Held across four weeks in July, the initiative aimed to equip youth with practical experience in the retail sector while promoting personal development and leadership skills.

The camp, which took place in four groups from July 6 to July 31, delivered a dynamic and engaging curriculum designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of retail trade and large-scale store operations.

Through a structured combination of interactive classroom sessions and immersive on-ground experience, participants gained first-hand insight into Al Meera's operations, from logistics and customer service to inventory management and point-of-sale systems.

Each session provided young attendees with a unique opportunity to understand the complexities of managing modern retail environments, offering a balance of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure across multiple store functions.

Al Meera stated:“We are proud to have hosted such a transformative experience for Qatar's youth.

Our goal was to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of retail leaders by offering them early access to the realities of store operations.

By integrating theory with real-life application, we believe this experience has empowered participants with valuable skills and a deeper understanding of teamwork, responsibility, and community engagement.”

The Summer Camp forms part of Al Meera's broader commitment to community empowerment and youth development, aligning with its values of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity.

The program also reflects Al Meera's ongoing efforts to contribute meaningfully to Qatar National Vision 2030, by fostering a culture of learning, leadership, and future readiness among local youth.

In addition, Al Meera is collaborating with the Orphan Care Center Dreama to launch a dedicated summer camp for children under Dreama's care.

The program features a variety of fun and educational activities designed to foster creativity, confidence, and social interaction within a nurturing and inspiring environment.

Through these initiatives, Al Meera reaffirms its commitment to fostering a stronger, more inclusive community by empowering young people to reach their full potential and prioritising social responsibility through comprehensive programs that promote societal well-being.