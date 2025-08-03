403
Earthquake Jolts New Jersey, Rattles Parts of NYC
(MENAFN) A minor earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 shook northern New Jersey late Saturday night, sending tremors through sections of New York City, officials confirmed.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake struck at 10:18 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located in Hasbrouck Heights, a suburban area just outside New York City. The tremor originated about six miles underground. Though classified as minor, the earthquake was forceful enough to be felt in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx.
Shortly after the quake, New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) released a public advisory stating it was “monitoring and investigating” the seismic activity.
“Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake,” NYCEM posted on X. The agency emphasized that no immediate protective measures were necessary but urged residents to check their surroundings for potential hazards.
As of late Saturday night, no injuries or structural damage had been reported. Authorities noted that assessments were ongoing in collaboration with regional emergency response teams.
The USGS explained that earthquakes of this magnitude typically do not result in major structural damage but can be felt over a broad area—particularly in densely populated urban zones like the New York metro region. Residents who experienced shaking were advised to inspect their properties for signs of damage, including fallen objects or structural cracks.
This localized seismic event occurred just days after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30. That deep undersea quake set off tsunami alerts and evacuations across the Pacific and triggered the awakening of several volcanoes—one of which had been dormant for more than five centuries.
