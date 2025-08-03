403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk alleges ‘major’ US Democrats in Epstein files
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), claimed that prominent Democratic Party members and major donors are named in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. His remarks came in response to a Bloomberg report stating that FBI agents have reviewed Epstein's files and found multiple references to high-profile individuals, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. However, the FBI clarified that the mention of a name does not imply guilt or criminal activity.
When an X user speculated that a future Democratic president might unseal redacted names, Musk disagreed, suggesting this wouldn’t happen because influential Democrats are also implicated. He offered no supporting evidence.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking minors. He later died in jail under circumstances officially deemed suicide. His case has remained under intense public scrutiny due to his connections with influential figures in politics, business, and media, and ongoing speculation about a potential cover-up.
In the past, Bill Clinton’s spokesperson acknowledged the former president had flown on Epstein’s private jet multiple times, but denied any visits to Epstein’s private island. Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has identified Democrats George Mitchell and Bill Richardson in the documents, while stressing this doesn’t imply wrongdoing.
Musk previously claimed that Trump was named in the files and hinted this might be why the documents hadn’t been fully released—a statement he later retracted, admitting he “went too far.”
Trump, while campaigning, vowed to release all Epstein-related files if re-elected. However, in July 2025, U.S. authorities concluded that no “client list” existed, fueling widespread public frustration and suspicion.
When an X user speculated that a future Democratic president might unseal redacted names, Musk disagreed, suggesting this wouldn’t happen because influential Democrats are also implicated. He offered no supporting evidence.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking minors. He later died in jail under circumstances officially deemed suicide. His case has remained under intense public scrutiny due to his connections with influential figures in politics, business, and media, and ongoing speculation about a potential cover-up.
In the past, Bill Clinton’s spokesperson acknowledged the former president had flown on Epstein’s private jet multiple times, but denied any visits to Epstein’s private island. Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has identified Democrats George Mitchell and Bill Richardson in the documents, while stressing this doesn’t imply wrongdoing.
Musk previously claimed that Trump was named in the files and hinted this might be why the documents hadn’t been fully released—a statement he later retracted, admitting he “went too far.”
Trump, while campaigning, vowed to release all Epstein-related files if re-elected. However, in July 2025, U.S. authorities concluded that no “client list” existed, fueling widespread public frustration and suspicion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment