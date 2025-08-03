403
Canada Reaffirms Prohibition of Arms Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Canada reaffirmed its strict prohibition on military exports that might be used in Gaza, firmly dismissing a July 29 report alleging that Canadian arms continue to reach Israel.
Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized, “Canada has drawn, and will continue to draw, a hard line: since January 2024, we have refused any new permits for controlled goods that could be used in Gaza. Not one has been approved.”
She detailed the government's proactive steps: “We went further by freezing all existing permits in 2024 that could have allowed military components to be used in Gaza, and those permits remain suspended today."
Anand stated that the law explicitly forbids any company from exporting controlled goods without a valid permit, and she added that Canadian authorities will ensure violators face legal penalties such as fines, seizures, and criminal charges.
She stressed firmly, "We will not allow Canadian-made weapons" to play any role in this war.
After a thorough review of the July 29 report, the Canadian Foreign Ministry found multiple assertions “are misleading and significantly misrepresent the facts,” according to Anand.
She explained, “The items identified as ‘bullets’ are in fact paintball-style projectiles. They are accompanied by equipment designed to make a firearm inoperable with traditional rounds.”
“These cannot be used in combat, and if they were, they would require a permit that would not be granted," she added.
Anand also confirmed that no mortars from Canadian manufacturers have been sent to Israel—whether directly or indirectly—since the export permits were frozen.
The contested July 29 report, compiled by researchers from four NGOs—including World Beyond War, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, and Independent Jewish Voices—cited data from the Israel Tax Authority. It claimed that Canadian-labeled military weapon parts and ammunition have continued arriving in Israel.
At a Tuesday press conference in Ottawa, Yara Shoufani from the Palestinian Youth Movement stated that the findings expose Canada’s ongoing material support for Israel, despite government denials.
Activists also presented commercial shipping documents that purportedly confirm the transfer of ammunition and military equipment from Canadian firms to Israel.
The contested July 29 report, compiled by researchers from four NGOs—including World Beyond War, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, and Independent Jewish Voices—cited data from the Israel Tax Authority. It claimed that Canadian-labeled military weapon parts and ammunition have continued arriving in Israel.
At a Tuesday press conference in Ottawa, Yara Shoufani from the Palestinian Youth Movement stated that the findings expose Canada’s ongoing material support for Israel, despite government denials.
Activists also presented commercial shipping documents that purportedly confirm the transfer of ammunition and military equipment from Canadian firms to Israel.
