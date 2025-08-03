Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bosnian Court Confirms Sentence Against Milorad Dodik

2025-08-03 01:10:33
(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Appeals Panel of the Court reaffirmed on Friday a one-year jail term and a six-year prohibition from political office for Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik, solidifying a previous ruling from February that found him guilty of disregarding decisions issued by the Office of the High Representative (OHR).

This conclusive judgment now enables the Central Election Commission to enforce the ruling, potentially leading to Dodik’s dismissal from office and the initiation of a premature presidential election in the entity.

The European Union reacted to the court’s decision, emphasizing that the outcome must be honored.

“The EU takes note of the criminal conviction in appeal of Milorad Dodik by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The verdict is binding and must be respected. The EU calls on all parties to acknowledge the independence and impartiality of the court and to respect and uphold its verdict,” the EU spokesperson said in a statement.

Dodik, who has regularly challenged the authority of High Representative Christian Schmidt, condemned the decision as being driven by political motives and blamed external powers for engineering it.

“This is not a legal decision; it is a political move by Sarajevo parties and their foreign sponsors aimed at eliminating Republika Srpska’s political will,” he told the media following the verdict.

He further accused Schmidt of causing “chaos in Bosnia and Herzegovina” under the direction of global influences and argued that the European Union is pursuing symbolic wins in Bosnia to compensate for broader international shortcomings.

“They have chosen to take it out on Republika Srpska. This is the will of powerful players, not justice,” he said.

