Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 3 Magnitude Shake New York

MENAFN - Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of 3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Greater New York Area, New Jersey, on August 2, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to US Geological Survey, tremors were felt in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights at local time 10:18 PM. USGS in a post on X stated,“Notable quake , preliminary info: M 3.0 - 0 km NE of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.”

The official account of the Empire State Building in a post on X stated,“I AM FINE.”

Notably, Hasbrouck Heights boasts a population of over 12 thousand. Soon after the seismic activity,“new jersey earthquake” started trending on social media.

Social media reaction

A user wrote,“EARTHQUAKE JUST RATTLED MY HOUSE IN BERGEN COUNTY NJ.”

Another user remarked,“Nothing major, felt like a small massage on my feet.”

A third user stated,“Im only a few miles from the epicenter and heard a combination of grumbling/humming during the few seconds of shaking. When the M4 quake happened in Morris County, there was no sound. Just curious if anyone else heard sound. Maybe it was just my house.”

A fourth comment read,“I think I've woken up briefly to 3.0 earthquakes, and went back to sleep here in California.”

As per to USGS, moderately damaging earthquakes strike New York - Philadelphia - Wilmington urban corridor roughly twice a century, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly every 2-3 years.

Emphasising that earthquakes everywhere occur on faults within bedrock, the USGS said,“New York City, Philadelphia, and Wilmington are far from the nearest plate boundaries, which are in the center of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Caribbean Sea. The urban corridor is laced with known faults but numerous smaller or deeply buried faults remain undetected."

The latest seismic activity was much milder than the earthquake of 4.8 magnitude that struck New Jersey's Tewksbury and occurred in 2024, AP reported