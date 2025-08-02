403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA - At least 98 Palestinians have fallen martyr and 1,079 others wounded in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, local health authorities reported.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth and injured seven others in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
ISTANBUL - Azerbaijan's natural gas started on Saturday flowing into Syria via the Turkish province of Kilis.
BRUSSELS - The European Union (EU) announced the entry into application of AI Act obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models across the EU.
ISLAMABAD - At least five children were killed and 12 others received injuries as a mortar shell exploded in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said police. (end)
ibi
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth and injured seven others in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
ISTANBUL - Azerbaijan's natural gas started on Saturday flowing into Syria via the Turkish province of Kilis.
BRUSSELS - The European Union (EU) announced the entry into application of AI Act obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models across the EU.
ISLAMABAD - At least five children were killed and 12 others received injuries as a mortar shell exploded in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said police. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment