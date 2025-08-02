Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-02 08:06:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA - At least 98 Palestinians have fallen martyr and 1,079 others wounded in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, local health authorities reported.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth and injured seven others in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
ISTANBUL - Azerbaijan's natural gas started on Saturday flowing into Syria via the Turkish province of Kilis.
BRUSSELS - The European Union (EU) announced the entry into application of AI Act obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models across the EU.
ISLAMABAD - At least five children were killed and 12 others received injuries as a mortar shell exploded in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said police. (end)
