Russian FPV Drone Strike Injures 6-Year-Old In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , the strike occurred on August 2 around noon. A man was driving with his two children-a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son-when the drone hit their car and exploded. The girl sustained injuries and her condition is reported as satisfactory.

The Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to war crimes.

Civilian killed as Russian army shells Kostiantynivka

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, Russian attacks across the Kharkiv region killed one person and injured 13 others, including three children.