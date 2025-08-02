Afghan Athletes Win 100 Medals In International Events This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): National Olympic Committee Director Maulvi Ahmadullah Wasiq says Afghan athletes had won 100 medals in various international competitions this year so far.

Speaking at a ceremony held to honour winners of the Asian Wushu Championships hosted by China, Wasiq said that sports in Afghanistan had made notable progress this year.

He added that it was a matter of great pride and joy that Afghan athletes had succeeded in winning medals at the Asian championships.

“This year, Afghan athletes secured more than 100 medals at different international events,” Wasiq stated.

Also speaking on the occasion, Bul Bal Shah Khalid, head of the Wushu Federation, said the 12th edition of the Asian Wushu Championships was held from 22nd to 31st July in Shanghai, China, with participation from all Asian countries.

He noted that the competitions were held across three categories-juniors, youth, and adults-and Afghanistan was represented by five athletes.

In the junior category, Afghan athlete Taha won a gold medal and a silver medal in two separate Wushu routines.

According to Khalid, another Afghan athlete, Ahmad Naveed Akbari, defeated his Turkmen opponent in the combat category and secured a bronze medal.

Taha, a member of Afghanistan's national Wushu team and winner of both gold and silver medals, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he was delighted with his achievements at the championships.

He said he had practiced and prepared thoroughly for the competition, which enabled him to win the two medals.

