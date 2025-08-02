Matt Milnes To Return To Kent On Three-Year Contract

MENAFN - IANS) Canterbury, Aug 2 (IANS) Kent Cricket has announced the signing of Matt Milnes from Yorkshire at the end of the current season, on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old will be returning to Kent, where he made an impact across all formats from 2019-2022, and was a part of the Kent Spitfires side that won the 2021 Vitality Blast.

In all, Milnes took 193 wickets in 94 appearances during his first stint as a Kent player, and was awarded Kent Men's Cap no. 220 in September 2021.

The right-armer was named the Club's Bowler of the Year for 2021, the year in which Kent Spitfires were crowned Vitality Blast champions.

After leaving the club to join Yorkshire at the end of the 2022 season, he now returns to Kent after 41 wickets in 20 appearances for the White Rose.

On returning to Kent from the 2026 season, Milnes said,“I absolutely loved playing for Kent the first time around and I'll always be proud of being a capped Kent cricketer.

“I'm excited to come back to Kent and join this new project under Adam Hollioake. I'm ready to get going in a Kent shirt again next year. Once a Spitfire, always a Spitfire!”

Kent's Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, said,“We're delighted that Milnesy has chosen to come back to Kent. He was an extremely big part of our bowling attack during our sustained periods of success in his first time here, and he is an extremely talented bowler in both red and white ball cricket.

“As we plan for the future in our ethos of producing Kent talent, his experience will also be a great boost to us, too.”