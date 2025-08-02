Iraq Allocates Funds To Improve Electricity Generation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani announced today that his government has allocated the necessary funding to develop all sectors of electricity production, transmission, and distribution across various regions of Iraq.

Al Sudani made this statement while launching the implementation of the first phase of the Second Baiji Gas Power Plant in Salah Al-Din Governorate, with a total capacity of 1,014 megawatts.

He praised the efforts made to prepare for the launch of this vital project, stressing that the energy sector forms the foundation of any comprehensive development plan.

He noted that the government has allocated the required financial resources to develop all production, transmission, and distribution sectors with the aim of improving electricity generation across Iraq.

The project will be executed by a consortium of Germany's Siemens Energy and China's CSCEC. The contract includes the rehabilitation of six Siemens gas turbine generation units, each with a capacity of 169 megawatts, bringing the total capacity to 1,014 megawatts.

The project also includes the construction of a load-discharge network consisting of seven 400-kilovolt transmission lines connected to the national grid through six main lines, in addition to a new 132-kV network comprising 16 lines dedicated to serving Salah Al-Din Governorate.

The first two units of the plant are scheduled to enter service within 27 months, with each additional unit coming online at a rate of one every two months.