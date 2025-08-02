Gaza's media office states seventy-three aid trucks are not enough for starving population

According to the government media office in Gaza, just 73 humanitarian aid trucks entered the territory on Friday, a figure drastically below the daily minimum needed to sustain the population amid Israel’s ongoing blockade. The office stated on Saturday that the majority of these deliveries were looted due to a security vacuum which it claims was deliberately created by Israeli forces as part of a wider strategy described as “engineered chaos and starvation.”Officials emphasize that at least 600 aid and fuel trucks must cross into Gaza each day to address critical shortages in healthcare, food supplies, and essential services—all sectors that have collapsed due to the ongoing conflict.“We condemn the continued closure of border crossings and the deliberate starvation campaign,” the office declared, attributing full responsibility for the escalating humanitarian disaster to Israel and its allies. The statement called for the immediate reopening of all crossings and the urgent delivery of sufficient food, fuel, and infant formula.Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, intensifying restrictions since March 2 by closing all border crossings, which has worsened the humanitarian situation. Reports indicate that Israeli military operations have resulted in over 60,000 Palestinian deaths since October 2023, with women and children constituting the majority of casualties.

