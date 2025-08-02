Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 8: Ashwin Kumar's Animated Film Sees Big Jump Check Earnings

The animated mythological drama Mahavatara Narsimha saw a strong boost on Day 8, earning over 3.94 times its Day 1 collection and surpassing its Day 7 box office figures.

According to the report of the trade tracker website sacnilk, 'Mahavatara Narsimha' collected around Rs 7.50 crore on the 8th day after its release i.e., on the second Friday. This collection is more than 3.94 times as compared to the first day. This film, which was released on 25th July, earned around Rs 1.75 crore on the first day.

After the figures of the 8th day came out, the net collection of 'Mahavatara Narsimha' in India has reached 51.75 crores. Compared to the 7th day (Thursday), the earnings of this film have increased by about 25 lakh rupees. On Thursday, the earnings of this film were 7.25 crores. With this, the total earnings of the film in the first week became 44.5 crores.

'Mahavatar Narsimha' daywise earnings

If we look at the figures from the first day to the 8th day, then 'Mahavatara Narsimha' earned the most on the third day. Take a look at the day-wise collection of the film...



Day 1 (July 25 - Friday): Rs 1.75 crore

Day 2 (July 26 - Saturday): Rs 4.6 crore

Day 3 (July 27 - Sunday): Rs 9.5 crore

Day 4 (July 28 - Monday): Rs 6 crore

Day 5 (July 29 - Tuesday): Rs 7.7 crore

Day 6 (July 30 - Wednesday): Rs 7.7 crore

Day 7 (July 31 - Thursday): Rs 7.25 crore Day 8 (August 1 - Friday): Rs 7.50 crore

Total collection till now: Rs 51.75 crore

How much percentage profit is 'Mahavatara Narsimha'

According to reports, 'Mahavatara Narsimha' has been made for approximately Rs 15 crore. If the cost of the film is removed from its net earnings in India, its revenue remains Rs 36.75 crore. This is more than 245 percent of the budget. It is expected that this film can join the 100 crore club in India in the second week.