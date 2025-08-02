BSF To Study 'Made In China'-Mark Drone Found Along India-B'desh Border In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Aug 2 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) would conduct a thorough study of the 'Made in China' mark drone, found near the India-Bangladesh border, officials said on Saturday.

A BSF official said that the Tripura Police would hand over the drone, equipped with two high-resolution cameras, to them, and then it would be sent to the forces' (BSF) headquarters in Delhi for a methodical study.

"A meeting between the officials of BSF and the police was held on Friday. The police on Friday sent the drone to the state government's forensic science laboratory. After the FSL examination, the police would hand it over to BSF," the official said.

He said that the Chinese-made drone weighing 915 grams was found on Friday by a young boy in a paddy field near Durgabari Border Outpost of BSF, and the boy took it to his home and cleaned it with water.

The boy found the drone in the paddy field 650 metres from the India-Bangladesh border.

Subsequently, the boy's family informed the Tripura Police, who immediately brought it into their custody and sent it for FSL examination.

The BSF official said that it is not yet clear from where the drone came into the Indian territory.

Further details would be known after a thorough investigation, he added.

BSF troops have enhanced vigil and intensified their domination along the International Border since the internal troubles in Bangladesh began in June-July last year, especially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the northeastern state very vulnerable and sensitive to cross-border migration, crimes and movement issues.

Except for some patches, most of the frontier had been fenced to prevent smuggling, trans-border crimes, cross-border illegal movements by infiltrators and inimical elements.