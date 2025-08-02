Uzbekistan, World Bank Collaborate To Boost Startup Ecosystem
The meeting was attended by Timur Khusanov, Director of the Department for Analysis, Support, and Coordination of State Policy for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses under the Ministry of Economy and Finance; Abdulazal Tashkhuzhaev, Investment Manager at the National Venture Fund "UzVC"; and Yerali Beksultan and Sergey Makarov, representatives of the World Bank.
During the convening, stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding a novel project paradigm designed to bolster startup ecosystems and cultivate conducive environments for the advancement of innovative entrepreneurial ventures in Uzbekistan.
Particular attention was paid to the preliminary design and framework of the "Startup and Business Investments in Technology (SABIIT)" project. The project is intended to provide financial and institutional support for early-stage technology companies, stimulate private investment, and strengthen the overall innovation infrastructure in the country.
As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached to proceed with the implementation of this new joint project in cooperation with the World Bank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment