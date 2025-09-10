Jialing Lin The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Research fellow in Health Systems, International Centre for Future Health Systems, UNSW Sydney Profile Articles Activity

Jialing is a Research Fellow in Health Systems at the International Centre for Future Health Systems (ICFHS), University of New South Wales, Australia. Jialing is currently leading research projects related to generating evidence of effective models that improve healthcare services delivery and health outcomes to further support better health systems, such as reviewing evidence of integrating digital health application data into electronic medical record systems to support care delivery and improve patient health outcomes, reviewing evidence of the effectiveness of multi-disciplinary care models on patient health outcomes, and understanding how primary care reforms impact the health systems and patients' health. Jialing's research interests include healthcare services utilisation and related outcomes, primary care and preventive care optimisation, multimorbidity, mental health and health systems.

Prior to joining ICFHS, Jialing spent 5+ years working and studying at the School of Population Health at UNSW as a Postdoc and PhD student. During this time, Jialing conducted a number of research projects related to healthcare service use in primary care and hospital settings and how policies impact the utilisation using population data (e.g. claims-based data, electronic medical records, and survey data). Jialing has research experience in vaccine and drug utilisation and outcomes studies.

Jialing also has experience in designing surveys, data and sample collection, and molecular epidemiology for antibiotic-resistant bacterial colonization among high-risk populations such as people living with HIV, people with diabetes, drug users, pregnant women, and children, as well as their relationship with surrounding environments.

Research profile:



2025–present Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney 2022–2024 Research Associate, UNSW Sydney

2022 University of New South Wales, PhD



2025 Integrating Mobile Health App Data Into Electronic Medical or Health Record Systems and Its Impact on Health Care Delivery and Patient Health Outcomes: Scoping Review,

2025 Uptake of patient enrolment in primary care and associated factors: a systematic review and meta-analysis, 2025 Change in herpes zoster vaccination uptake before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States older adults,

ExperienceEducationPublications