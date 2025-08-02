403
US Representative calls for Soros to testify on Russiagate claims
(MENAFN) A US Representative, Tim Burchett, has formally requested that billionaire George Soros and Leonard Benardo, a senior executive at the Open Society Foundations, be summoned to testify before Congress regarding their purported roles in the 2016 Russiagate controversy targeting President Donald Trump.
In a letter addressed to the House Oversight Committee chair, Burchett urged the committee to hold a public hearing and to issue subpoenas if Soros and Benardo decline to appear voluntarily.
This move follows the release of classified documents by the Director of National Intelligence and the Senate Judiciary Committee, which allegedly connect Soros’s organization to a coordinated effort aimed at undermining Trump’s campaign and presidency.
Burchett emphasized in his letter that “DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified evidence of a conspiracy by former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the national security apparatus to manufacture and politicize intelligence to subvert President Trump and the will of the American people.” He added that among the evidence is an email reportedly from Leonard Benardo “plotting to discredit the incoming Trump Administration.”
