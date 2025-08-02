Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Representative calls for Soros to testify on Russiagate claims

US Representative calls for Soros to testify on Russiagate claims


2025-08-02 05:00:53
(MENAFN) A US Representative, Tim Burchett, has formally requested that billionaire George Soros and Leonard Benardo, a senior executive at the Open Society Foundations, be summoned to testify before Congress regarding their purported roles in the 2016 Russiagate controversy targeting President Donald Trump.

In a letter addressed to the House Oversight Committee chair, Burchett urged the committee to hold a public hearing and to issue subpoenas if Soros and Benardo decline to appear voluntarily.

This move follows the release of classified documents by the Director of National Intelligence and the Senate Judiciary Committee, which allegedly connect Soros’s organization to a coordinated effort aimed at undermining Trump’s campaign and presidency.

Burchett emphasized in his letter that “DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified evidence of a conspiracy by former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the national security apparatus to manufacture and politicize intelligence to subvert President Trump and the will of the American people.” He added that among the evidence is an email reportedly from Leonard Benardo “plotting to discredit the incoming Trump Administration.”

MENAFN02082025000045017281ID1109875759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search