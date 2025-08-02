403
Trump says US has to be prepared for nuclear threats with Russia
US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States must remain "totally prepared" for any nuclear threat, emphasizing the seriousness with which he views such issues. His comments followed remarks from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, which Trump described as an unacceptable “threat.”
Speaking during a press briefing at the White House, Trump addressed his recent directive to send two nuclear submarines to unspecified “appropriate regions,” explaining that the move was a direct response to Medvedev’s statements. “Well, we had to do that. We just have to be careful. A threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate,” he said. “So I do that on the basis of safety for our people. A threat was made by a former president of Russia, and we’re going to protect our people.”
Trump had previously shared the decision on social media, shortly after Medvedev reacted online to the US president’s critical comments regarding India’s energy ties with Russia. In his post, Medvedev referenced nuclear retaliation by alluding to Russia’s “Dead Hand” system and said, “About India’s and Russia’s ‘dead economies’ and ‘entering very dangerous territory’ – well, let him remember his favorite movies about ‘the walking dead,’ as well as how dangerous the fabled ‘Dead Hand’ can be.”
In light of these exchanges, Trump stressed that national security comes first and that even rhetorical threats involving nuclear force must be taken seriously.
