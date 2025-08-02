Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Denies Finishing Plans to Relocate Agency Headquarters

2025-08-02 04:24:30
(MENAFN) A United Nations representative rejected assertions on Friday that the global institution has officially settled plans to shift major agency headquarters to Kenya by 2026.

"It's not a sure thing," deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq informed journalists when questioned about verifying reports that UNICEF, UN Women, and UNFPA head offices would move from New York City to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, by 2026.

“There are certain options, as you know, that are being considered in terms of dealing with making the United Nations more cost-effective,” he noted.

Various suggestions are currently under discussion at different levels, including with the executive leadership of the different entities and their personnel, he explained.

"So we're at an early stage, but what the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) told you is that one of the steps being considered is to put more of our operations into the field and into places where the costs are lower," Haq stated.

