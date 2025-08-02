UAE, Jordan Lead Gaza Aid Airdrop Operation With 4 Other Countries
Aid was airdropped into Gaza on August 1, led by UAE and Jordan, in the 59th humanitarian operation.
Part of the“Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” initiative, the relief aid was dropped by the two Arab countries, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.Recommended For You
It aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas in the Strip. In a phone call, the UAE and Jordanian foreign ministers discussed how to enhance coordination in relief efforts.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, talked to Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, discussing the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
UAE's foreign minister commended the ongoing humanitarian endeavours undertaken by Jordan to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.
He added that the UAE remains one of the leading countries supporting the Palestinian people, whether through direct relief efforts or continuous political and diplomatic action,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment