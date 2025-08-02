Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE, Jordan Lead Gaza Aid Airdrop Operation With 4 Other Countries

2025-08-02 04:14:59
Aid was airdropped into Gaza on August 1, led by UAE and Jordan, in the 59th humanitarian operation.

Part of the“Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” initiative, the relief aid was dropped by the two Arab countries, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

It aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas in the Strip. In a phone call, the UAE and Jordanian foreign ministers discussed how to enhance coordination in relief efforts.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, talked to Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, discussing the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

UAE's foreign minister commended the ongoing humanitarian endeavours undertaken by Jordan to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He added that the UAE remains one of the leading countries supporting the Palestinian people, whether through direct relief efforts or continuous political and diplomatic action,

