Look: Sheikh Mohammed Rides Etihad Rail Passenger Train From Dubai To Fujairah

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum rode the Etihad Rail passenger train from Dubai to Fujairah.

Sharing photos of the memorable ride on X, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the significance of the national project, which will connect 11 cities and regions across the country - from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east - with trains capable of reaching speeds up to 200kmph.

Recommended For You

The passenger service, expected to launch next year, aims to transport 36 million passengers annually by 2030.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Proud of our national projects... proud of the Etihad Trains team led by Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed... and proud of a country that never stops working, but adds a new brick every day to its future infrastructure," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Check out the video here, as shared by Dubai Media Office:

Check out the photos below:

What cities will be connected by Etihad Rail?

The Etihad Rail passenger network is set to stretch across approximately 900km, linking 11 key cities and regions throughout all seven emirates. As a cornerstone of the UAE's evolving infrastructure, the project aims to strengthen national connectivity, significantly cut travel times, and support the country's shift toward sustainable transportation.

Key cities connected by Etihad Rail include:​

Abu DhabiDubaiSharjah

Ras Al KhaimahFujairah

Al AinRuwais

Al MirfaAl Dhaid

Ghuweifat (bordering Saudi Arabia)Sohar (Oman, via the Hafeet Rail project)

Where will the Etihad Rail passenger stations be located?

The advanced passenger rail service network line will run from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east, serving as a vital artery for passengers. Authorities have already confirmed two of the upcoming station locations - one in Sakamkam, Fujairah, and another in Sharjah's University City.

Additional station sites are under consideration, including a potential stop near Jumeirah Golf Estates metro station in Dubai. In Abu Dhabi, the proposed station is expected to be positioned along the pipeline corridor between Mussafah Industrial Area and Mohammed Bin Zayed City - specifically in the vicinity of Dalma Mall, close to the Mussafah bus station and adjacent to Phoenix Hospital.