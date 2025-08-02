Azerbaijan Among Key Candidates For Expanded Abraham Accords Under Trump Initiative

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is actively considering the inclusion of Azerbaijan and several Central Asian nations in the Abraham Accords, according to Reuters, Azernews reports. The move is seen as part of broader efforts to reinforce U.S.-brokered normalization between Israel and Muslim-majority countries.

Signed during Trump's first term, the Abraham Accords led to the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and four Muslim-majority countries. Azerbaijan, along with countries in Central Asia, already maintains long-standing ties with Israel, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, and defense. Thus, their inclusion would be largely symbolic-but still politically meaningful.

The article underlines that progress on the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is considered a key condition for Azerbaijan's formal participation in the expanded accords. According to the report, discussions with Baku are among the most advanced and serious, with sources suggesting a potential agreement “within months, if not weeks.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special representative for peace missions, reportedly visited Baku in March and met with President Ilham Aliyev. His top aide, Aryeh Lightstone, also held discussions with the Azerbaijani leader earlier this spring, during which the Abraham Accords featured prominently.

The outreach reportedly included consultations with officials from neighboring Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, who expressed interest in joining the expanded framework.

While the U.S. State Department refrained from naming countries involved, it confirmed that expanding the Abraham Accords remains a key foreign policy goal of President Trump's current administration.