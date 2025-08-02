403
Amazon Records Strong Q2 Financial Results
(MENAFN) Amazon delivered impressive results for the April-June quarter, revealing a substantial rise in both revenue and profit, according to the financial data the company released late Thursday.
The e-commerce and tech powerhouse reported a 13% increase in net sales, reaching $167.7 billion for the quarter, compared to the same period last year.
Net income also surged, climbing 34.8% to $18.2 billion in Q2, up from $13.5 billion during the same period in 2024.
Earnings per share saw a significant gain, soaring 33.3% to $1.68, compared to $1.26 in Q2 of the prior year.
The results exceeded analysts' expectations for the quarter, signaling continued strong performance.
Looking ahead, Amazon forecasted net sales for Q3 to fall between $174 billion and $179.5 billion.
CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the company's advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), noting, “Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out as we’ve expanded Alexa+ to millions of customers, continue to see our shopping agent used by many millions of customers, launched AI models like DeepFleet that optimize productivity paths for our 1M+ robots, made it much easier for software developers to write code with Kiro (our new agentic IDE), launched Strands to make it easier to build AI agents, and released Bedrock AgentCore to enable agents to be operated securely and scalably."
He added, “Our AI progress across the board continues to improve our customer experiences, speed of innovation, operational efficiency, and business growth, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”
