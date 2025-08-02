403
SpaceX Kicks Off Crew-11 Mission to ISS
(MENAFN) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, successfully sending four astronauts on the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Lifting off at 11:43 AM local time (1643 GMT), the rocket carried NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan’s Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. Although the mission was initially slated for Thursday, it had been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Despite similar concerns on Friday, the launch proceeded without issue.
After a 15-hour journey, the crew is set to dock with the ISS, where they will conduct a range of scientific experiments. These include research in areas such as stem cell biology and plant growth. The team is scheduled to spend the next six months aboard the station.
