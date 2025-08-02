Slovenia Aligns With EU Energy Diversification Goals Through Azerbaijan Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Slovenia has voiced strong support for the Black Sea Energy submarine cable project, a strategic initiative to transmit green energy from the South Caucasus to Europe, and is actively exploring opportunities to participate in its implementation. The Slovenian Ministry of Environment, Climate and Energy emphasized that cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy is among the country's key priorities.

According to the ministry, one of the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation is the development of clean energy technologies, including hydrogen. This shared vision was formalized on April 4, 2025, when the Ministries of Energy of Slovenia and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding focused on renewable energy, clean technologies, and joint innovation.

Slovenia supports the global investment activities of its companies in renewable energy, both domestically and abroad, including in Azerbaijan. The ministry noted that Slovenian energy companies - particularly transmission system operators - are recognized for their expertise in smart grids, energy storage, and hydrogen integration.

“We support all forms of collaboration in the fields of smart grid technology, hydrogen energy, and integration of renewable sources into the energy system,” the ministry stated, also highlighting the potential for research cooperation between Slovenian institutions and Azerbaijani partners.

Slovenia further welcomed the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the hydrogen sector and expressed readiness to expand joint efforts.

In addition, the Slovenian government praised Azerbaijan's successful leadership in organizing the upcoming COP29 climate conference, pointing to the country's growing role in the global energy transition and its strong presence within the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The Black Sea Energy project aims to export up to 4 GW of green electricity to Europe via a high-voltage submarine cable across the Black Sea. Launched through a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2022 by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary - and later joined by Bulgaria - the project will be implemented through the“Green Energy Corridor” joint venture established in 2024 by the national energy operators of the four founding countries.

The Black Sea submarine cable project, which is set to be completed by 2030, is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region. The submarine cable will cover a distance of 1,155 kilometers (1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land), with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Additionally, a fiber-optic communication cable will be installed along the same route. The feasibility study conducted by CESI, an Italian consulting company, confirmed that the project is both technically and economically viable.

This project, which was included in the 2024-2034 ENTSO-E network development plan, aims to enhance regional energy security, diversify energy supply sources, and increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix. Furthermore, the initiative is intended to provide competitive electricity generation from renewable sources, with a strong focus on sustainable energy production.

The joint venture was officially launched on July 25, 2023, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. The founding companies of GECO Power Company include Azerenergy from Azerbaijan, Georgian State Electric Network from Georgia, MVM Energy Private Limited from Hungary, and Romania's National Power Grid Company Transelectrica S.A. Each country holds an equal share in the company, ensuring equal participation in its management.

In November 2024, the project was submitted to the European Commission for recognition as a project of common interest, due to its contribution to energy and climate policy goals between EU and non-EU countries.

Azerbaijan is responding to new global challenges by moving away from its historical dependence on oil and gas. Though the country has typically relied on these energy sources, it is now actively seeking to diversify its economy. The focus on a sustainable energy future and the development of a green economy have become key priorities in Azerbaijan's latest strategy initiatives.

According to the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy," signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary have established a cooperative framework. This project, known as the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor" or "Black Sea Cable," aims to transport green energy generated from Azerbaijani wind power plants to Romania and, eventually, Europe.

The agreement outlines the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe, connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. The project includes the development of the "Black Sea Cable," a 1,195-kilometer submarine electric cable with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. This cable will transport green electricity produced in Azerbaijan through Georgia and across the Black Sea to Romania, Hungary, and the rest of Europe, enabling up to four gigawatts of green energy supply.

The estimated cost of the cable is 3.5 billion euros, with the European Commission planning to provide 2.3 billion euros. The feasibility study is scheduled to conclude by the third quarter of 2025, and construction is expected to take three to four years.

Beyond renewables, Slovenia is also deepening its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the natural gas sector. The ministry stated that Slovenia considers Azerbaijan a reliable partner in ensuring energy security and diversifying gas supplies, especially through projects like the Southern Gas Corridor.

Slovenia supports the cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Slovenia's Geoplin, the country's largest gas supplier. On August 1, 2024, SOCAR began gas deliveries to Slovenia via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline under a memorandum signed in July of the same year. Azerbaijani gas accounted for around 5% of Slovenia's total gas consumption in 2024, and discussions are ongoing to increase supply volumes.

Slovenia's annual gas demand is estimated at 0.8 to 1 billion cubic meters. The ministry stressed that, historically, there has never been such close energy cooperation between the two countries, and natural gas is emerging as a vital pillar of this partnership.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed in April 2025 between the two energy ministries further reinforces shared goals of enhancing energy security, transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and diversifying Europe's energy supply routes through closer ties with Azerbaijan.