India-UN Launch First Phase Of Global Capacity-Building Projects To Boost South-South Cooperation
The initiative was launched on Friday by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal.
The nine partner countries include Zambia, Laos, Nepal, Barbados, Belize, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, and South Sudan.
The event also witnessed participation from Heads of Missions, UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, diplomats, officials from Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) implementing institutes, UN agencies, and other partner organisations.
“Fostering South-South cooperation to achieve SDG goals. The first phase of four projects in nine partner countries, under the aegis of 'India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative' was launched today by Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal. Heads of Missions, UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Shombi Sharp, diplomats, officials from ITEC implementing institutes, UN agencies & other partner organizations graced the event. The projects focus on food security, health, vocational training & census preparedness,” Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of MEA posted on X.
Addressing the event Tanmaya Lal, said that“In the spirit of SDG-17 and effective international cooperation, this new India-UN initiative for global capacity-building assumes even greater importance. It is aimed at sharing experience and empowering Global South partners in key areas related to the SDGs.”
Under the 'UN-India Global Capacity-Building Initiative', the UN will leverage its worldwide reach to help connect India's best practices and institutions with other countries to help accelerate achievement of the SDGs. The initiatives include a range of actions, from skills training and knowledge exchanges to pilot projects in partner countries, implemented through the new UN India SDG Country Fund as well as the ITEC.
UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp said that“under the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the word is one family), India is expanding on its already long-standing leadership role in driving South-South cooperation for SDG acceleration, leveraging the innovation and partnership power of Indian institutions and the UN system.”
