4 Wild WWE Match Types Triple H Could Revive After This Year's Epic Summerslam Pay-Per-View

Triple H may be planning to shake things up after SummerSlam. Here are 4 stipulations fans might see.

Now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, WWE has been more flexible with violence on TV. The First Blood Match, where victory only comes by making your opponent bleed was once a staple in WWE's edgy past. The stipulation disappeared under McMahon's blood-free era, but Triple H could bring it back soon.

A personal rivalry like Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena could be the perfect place to slot it in. If their SummerSlam showdown isn't their final chapter, a brutal First Blood Match might just be the fitting closer.

The Iron Man Match, rebranded Iron Woman for female superstars, is a time-based war of stamina and skill. Whoever scores the most pinfalls or submissions before the clock runs out, wins.

If Lyra Valkyria defeats Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, WWE might revisit the stipulation. It's a great way to crown the superior Irish star in a final clash. A dramatic Iron Woman Match would raise the stakes and add an old-school feel to their rivalry.

The Casket Match could also make its way back post-SummerSlam. WWE hasn't used it in a long time, but its legacy, thanks to The Undertaker, is undeniable.

Aleister Black and Damian Priest have the dark, psychological personas perfect for this kind of match. Triple H could book it as the final chapter in their ongoing war. One man shuts the lid. One man walks away.

The Beat The Clock Challenge isn't a single match but it's a fast-paced race across the night. Several superstars face different opponents, and the one who wins in the shortest time becomes the winner.

A possible scenario could see CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross, and others battling for a shot at Gunther's Championship. Whoever finishes fastest earns the title match.