US Democratic Legislators Urges Pres. Trump To End War In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- A number of the US Democratic lawmakers appealed to President Donald Trump to press for a permanent ceasefire and end to the conflict in Gaza Strip.
"The ongoing war in Gaza has reached a point of profound humanitarian crisis, geopolitical instability, and perilous risk for all involved," Democratic Ranking Members of House of Representatives Committees write to President Trump "with a deep sense of urgency and moral responsibility".
"We urge you to use the full weight of American diplomacy to bring about an immediate, just, and durable end to the conflict."
The US legislators said that they firmly believe that the primary military objectives of this war have long since been achieved.
"Continued fighting threatens not only to exacerbate regional tensions and increase the humanitarian catastrophe, but also to undermine the long-term strategic security of both Israelis and Palestinians," they argued.
"Now is the time for you to bring all relevant parties-Israel, Palestinian leaders, regional stakeholders, alongside the United States and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff-back to the negotiating table without delay."
They added that despite recent indications that new humanitarian access will be granted, there is an acute need to dramatically scale up humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza to save the lives of starving, sick, and suffering civilians.
"We implore your administration to ensure unfettered access for humanitarian aid and to work in close coordination with reputable, experienced aid organizations that understand the region and can operate effectively through time-tested humanitarian mechanisms to ensure food and medical aid reaches civilians without diversion or delay," they said.
"Time has run out for countless innocent people, and the United States must act swiftly and decisively to save lives."
They, moreover, called on President Trump to make a permanent ceasefire a core objective of his diplomatic efforts.
"A lasting end to the violence must include the unconditional release of all hostages, whose continued captivity prolongs suffering and impedes any pathway toward peace. Further, Gaza must be returned to Palestinian civilian control without Hamas, and any plans for the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza must be rejected," they clarified.
The US lawmakers affirmed that the path to securing lasting peace, regional stability, and America's interests in the Middle East lies not in protracted war, but in dialogue, diplomacy, and bold American leadership based on our longstanding democratic and humanitarian values.
They underscored that "the long-term protection of a Jewish and democratic Israel, as well as a just and secure future for the Palestinian people, are inextricably linked to the possibility of a viable two-state solution".
"There is no better, more feasible alternative than a two-state solution, which has been US foreign policy for decades and is also a requirement to achieve Israel's full normalization into the region and the long-delayed creation of a democratic Palestinian state," they concluded. (end)
