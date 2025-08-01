Michigan Homebuyers Can Now Submit Offers In Minutes With Houzeo's New Tool

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Home shoppers in Michigan can now submit offers directly through the Houzeo app in minutes.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has launched its innovative“Make an Offer” feature, giving Michigan homebuyers a faster, smoother way to submit offers directly through the app. This new tool simplifies the entire homebuying experience by allowing buyers to make offers instantly.Making an offer used to take days, but now, with Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, it can be done in minutes. Buyers can also securely share their pre-approval status, speeding up the decision process for sellers. As house prices in Michigan fluctuate, this feature offers buyers an efficient and real-time way to submit offers on properties. If buyers need assistance, Houzeo connects them with a local agent who provides expert guidance.Whether a buyer is considering new homes for sale in Muskegon or is deciding between a 2-bed, 2-bath and a 3-bed, 3-bath home in Troy, Houzeo ensures quick access to local agents and expert advice. Buyers receive real-time alerts about their offer status.With access to over 144,000 Michigan houses for sale , and powerful features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and Social Sharing, Houzeo is reshaping homebuying in Michigan. And, all these features are available on the Houzeo mobile app as well! The app allows buyers to explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, shortlist homes, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers-all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

