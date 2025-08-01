403
Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 2 (Petra)-- According to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the Northern Military Zone thwarted, yesterday, drug smuggling attempt using a drone within its jurisdiction.
The Northern Military Zone's Border Guard units tracked and monitored the drone, followed the rules of engagement, and dumped its package inside Jordanian territory, the source continued. The relevant authorities received the confiscated goods.
The source confirmed that in order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Armed Forces will continue to use all available force and resolve to combat any threat to the border regions.
