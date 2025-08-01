Ten Injured, Including Three Children, In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people have already been injured, including a 9-year-old boy," Terekhov initially stated.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov later reported via Telegram that two women, aged 25 and 35, had been hospitalized following the attack in Kharkiv.

According to him, they are receiving the necessary medical care.

"At this point, ten people have been injured, including three children. Among them is a 5-month-old infant," Terekhov later confirmed.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian forces struck Kharkiv using a Molniya-type unmanned aerial vehicle .

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine